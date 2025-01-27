Kane Brown’s Song Inspo for The High Road Album + Writing Songs in a Haunted Hotel

AUSTIN, TEXAS - APRIL 02: In this image released on April 02, 2023 (L-R) Kane Brown and Katelyn Brown perform on the 2023 CMT Music Awards on Congress Avenue on March 29, 2023 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Hubert Vestil/Getty Images)

Kelly Ford’s Backstage Country co-host for this week is Kane Brown, who recently released his fourth studio album, The High Road. Ford asked him about the stories behind his songs.

“Miles On It”

Marshmello, Kane Brown – Miles On It (Official Lyric Video)

Brown talked about his collaboration song with Marshmello, “Miles On It,” saying he received a text from him after doing a show. “I got a text from Marshmello, and he said, ‘Are you ready for part two?’ Because we already had our song ‘One Thing,’ right? And I listened to the song, and I had 3 or 4 different people just kept walking and we kept falling. Everybody was like, ‘That’s one hit song.’ So, I said, ‘Let’s do it.’”

“Thank God”

Ford admitted to Brown she didn’t know his wife, Katelyn, could sing. Brown said, “Yeah, I think that was a big surprise for a lot of people. I was so shocked because I was like, ‘Everybody knows you sing.’ But it just wasn’t the case. And she just blew people away. And a huge song for us and everybody loves us performing it.”

“Haunted”

Brown shared his collaboration song with Jelly Roll, “Haunted” in a haunted hotel. “I just felt eerie. I was like, ‘This place is haunted.’ And I sat there and thought about it, and I said, ‘Let’s write a song called Haunted.’”

He continued, “I sent it to Jelly Roll after I finished writing it and he fell in love with it. So now it’s going to be an even bigger song. And the best thing about it is it’s going to hopefully raise awareness for the people that are battling depression and feel like they’re alone.”

“3”

Brown shared that he wrote “3” while on a writer’s retreat. “I was, ‘Man, let’s just write a song called three.’ I had a very traditional writer in the room with me, Rivers Rutherford, and I was like, ‘Man, my number growing up was three.’ You know, I was three years old, and I started playing baseball. I’ve got three kids. I’ve got three dogs, my favorite NASCAR driver, Dale Earnhardt,” who is notably known for driving the No. 3 Chevrolet for Richard Childless Racing.

He added, “We wrote it pretty quick, but it just came out of all the threes in my life. So, this is the tribute to all my kids and my son as well.”

Visit Kane Brown’s website and listen to his songs from his The High Road album.