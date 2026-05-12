Morgan Wallen Bringing Inclusive Concert Experience to Blind Fans at Florida Stop

Country crooner Morgan Wallen is making his upcoming Florida concert more inclusive by introducing a live audio description experience designed specifically for blind and visually impaired concertgoers. The initiative is being praised as a major step forward towards accessibility, giving all fans the chance to enjoy live music. Through real-time descriptive narration, fans will hear details about what’s happening on stage.

The special feature is expected to debut during Wallen’s Florida stop.

Morgan Wallen Giving Blind Fans a More Immersive Experience

As reported by WFTV and highlighted by the New Vision for Independence in a Facebook post, Wallen’s Florida stop at the University of Florida’s Ben Hill Griffin Stadium, “The Swamp," on May 15 during his Still The Problem Tour, will feature a live audio description for blind attendees, a first of its kind for any major tours in the US.

The Audio Description Initiative (ADI), a nonprofit organization, will provide the audio description. The organization has been involved in making various events in sports and live arts more accessible to visually impaired people. For Wallen’s concert, ADI partnered with the University of Florida Athletic Association.

Stasha Boyd of ADI, who is a professional audio describer, will provide the live narration of all the visual elements during the concert, including lighting, stage movement, and Wallen’s interaction with the crowd.

Setting a New Standard for Live Concerts