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This Week’s Backstage Country Co-Host: Ashley McBryde

Elaina Smith’s co-host for the whole week is a Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter who also won a CMA, ACM Awards, and a daytime Emmy nominee, who is celebrating the release of…

Yvette Dela Cruz
close up of Ashley McBryde
Backstage Country

Elaina Smith’s co-host for the whole week is a Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter who also won a CMA, ACM Awards, and a daytime Emmy nominee, who is celebrating the release of her fifth studio album, Wild. Ashley McBryde is co-hosting Backstage Country from May 11-15.  

Ashley McBryde Reveals Her Childhood Dream of Hosting a Radio Show  

The Arkansas native shared that she once dreamt of hosting her own radio show when she was a little kid. “One of the things I wanted when I was little was to have a radio show,” McBryde admitted. “And I had a double-deck, like a karaoke machine and a little Emerson radio. And so, I would listen to like ACC Countdown or whatever, and then I would talk because it's playing, and I would record the song, and then I would be like hitting the post. Do the karaoke machine and record it.”  

She added, “And so I've been overdubbing, like music and stuff, since I was in the fifth grade.”   

On the Success of ‘What If We Don’t’ Across 75 Stations  

Smith asked McBryde what she felt when she heard about her single “What If We Don’t” playing on 75 radio stations, the biggest of her career. She shared, “I individually FaceTimed every single member of my band and crew and told them. And when it was just at 60, that's what I told them. And then an hour later, I'm like, ‘We're at 70.’ And then an hour later, I'm like, ‘We're at 75.’” She chuckled, “And everybody, of course, the guitar tech has a different response to it than the woman who wrote the song, but, you know, they're still like, ‘Yeah, way to go.’”  

She added, “I feel like it's the biggest moment for a single so far, and that deserved to have individual facetime for every single person so that I could look at you and say, ‘Good job.’”  

Catch Ashley McBryde all week long on Backstage Country. Make sure to get her latest album, Wildhere

Ashley McBryde
Yvette Dela CruzWriter
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