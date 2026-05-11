Ashley McBryde Shares the Surprising Musical Influences She Grew Up With

When Ashley McBryde co-hosted Backstage Country with Elaina Smith, listeners got a glimpse into the musical upbringing that helped shape one of country music’s most prolific storytellers.

And apparently, it all started with her mom.

Ashley McBryde Credits Her Mom for Her Eclectic Taste in Music

McBryde shared that growing up, her mother exposed her to all kinds of music and musicals. She said, “All the things that everybody loves, Avenue Q and Wicked and all that stuff, I love it too. But mom started taking me to musicals when I was really small. My mother did a really good job. I was raised listening to mostly bluegrass and classic country. She chuckled, “But she did a really good job of exposing us to symphonic music without being like, ‘Sit down and listen to your Beethoven.”

The “Rattlesnake Preacher” singer also revealed how they would go watch musicals live. “I was in a dinner theater when I was little, and mom did a really good job of exposing, without forcing, exposing me to all kinds of music to love and to find ways to love all types of expression of it,” McBryde shared. “A play without music, a play with music. Reading monologues aloud and watching that show just in your head, you know, she was fantastic that way.”

Mama Loves ‘Wild’

Smith asked McBryde what Mama Martha thinks of her latest album, Wild. “She absolutely adores it, especially the track ‘Wild.’” McBryde laughed, “And she thanked me for making her, casting her so pretty in the video. In the video, the woman that we cast is a very beautiful woman. And my mother is gorgeous. So I knew she needed to be cast that way. So she loves the videos. She loves little baby Ashley and little teenage Ashley. She loves the way this record sounds.”

Catch the music video for “Wild” below.