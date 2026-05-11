Ashley McBryde Reveals the Creative Dreams She Has Beyond Music

When Ashley McBryde co-hosted Backstage Country with Elaina Smith, she revealed all the songs on her latest album, Wild, got the video treatment. Knowing her songwriting style, that honestly makes perfect sense since most of her songs feel like mini-movies waiting to happen, which prompted Smith to ask if McBryde has aspirations beyond music.

Ashley McBryde Wants to Tell Stories in New Ways

When Smith asked the Arkansas native if she has any plans to venture outside music, McBryde said, “Write something? 100%. Does she want to write a book? Yes. Does she want to write a play? Yes. A musical? Absolutely. Why not a TV series? I'm your girl. Whether I'm behind the camera or in front of the camera, it doesn't matter. I love to create. I love to watch things become.”

When asked if she’s working on a script or something right now, the Award-winning singer-songwriter revealed a song she wrote years ago. “I wrote a song years and years ago called, I feel like this word is a bad word now, but it was back in that time, it was called ‘Gypsy Queen.’ It was just a song about how the townspeople had frightened all the children in town to not go to a certain part of the woods by making up this big ghost story.”

She continued, “So, in that song, the ME character goes ahead and says, ‘There's nothing here to be afraid of.’ And then when she turns around to leave, she hears someone behind her say, ‘It was me you were coming here to find, wasn't it?’ And there really is a spooky thing in the woods, but instead of it hurting her or her running to tell the townspeople, she decides to stay with the queen in the woods and become what she is. So I was like, I need to write a book about that.”

A One Woman Show on Broadway

Smith suggested McBryde’s album, Lindeville, can be a series or a Broadway show; something McBryde said she always wanted to do. “I've always wanted a one woman show on Broadway, which would be just kind of like sitting and having this conversation. Except I would sing something from Music Man and something from Annie.”

McBryde chuckled, “I'm such a nerd for all things theater.”