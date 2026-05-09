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This Day in Country History: May 9

May 9 was a big day in country music history. The Academy of Country Music Awards took center stage, and there were several new releases, significant performances and recordings. Breakthrough…

Kristina Hall
Luke Combs performs on stage during day 3 of the 2019 CMA Music Festival
Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images

May 9 was a big day in country music history. The Academy of Country Music Awards took center stage, and there were several new releases, significant performances and recordings.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

From Little Big Town to Luke Combs, these are the breakthrough hits and milestones that happened on May 9:

  • 2015: Little Big Town's smash hit "Girl Crush" began a 13-week run on Billboard's Hot Country Songs chart. This four-member country music group started their successful career by appearing at the Grand Ole Opry in 1999 and have since become members of the prestigious venue and organization.
  • 2019: Luke Combs performed "Beer Never Broke My Heart" for the first time. Combs has had multiple hits on the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart.
  • 2020: Pop queen Gwen Stefani and her husband, country music superstar Blake Shelton, sang a duet, "Nobody But You." They shared the music video from their home in Tishomingo, Oklahoma, during the COVID-19 lockdown.

Cultural Milestones

Country stars made these cultural contributions on May 9:

  • 2018: One of the most anticipated country music festivals, The Key West Songwriters Festival, began in Key West, Florida. Artists that performed on day one of this three-day benefit festival for hurricane relief included Florida Georgia Line, Morgan Wallen, and RaeLynn.
  • 2019: Country stars came together for a 30th anniversary memorial concert, honoring the late Keith Whitley. This all-star tribute held at the CMA theater in Nashville, Tennessee, featured stars such as Garth Brooks, Trisha Yearwood, and Tom Buller. Whitley passed away on May 9 at the age of 33.

Notable Recordings and Performances

The Academy of Country Music Awards were held on May 9, with significant winners, including:

  • 1983: Willie Nelson won Album of the Year for Always on My Mind, the group Desperados won Non-Touring Band of the Year, and the Ricky Scaggs Band won Touring Band of the Year.
  • 1983: The group Alabama won Entertainer of the Year, Ronnie Milsap won Male Artist of the Year, and Merle Haggard's "Are the Good Times Over" won Song of the Year. 
  • 1983: Sylvia won Top Female Vocalist, Karen Brooks won Top New Female Vocalist, and Michael Martin Murphey won Top New Male Vocalist.

Industry Changes and Challenges

May 9 saw this industry change and challenge:

  • 2005: Country superstar Kenny Chesney married actress Renee Zellweger on St. John's island. The couple met at a fundraiser and had a whirlwind romance. However, they had an annulment after only four months of marriage.

The country music industry has amazing artists and performers who have won well-deserved honors and awards and banded together for tributes and benefits. It's always fascinating to see how this industry evolves.

Blake SheltonFlorida Georgia LineLuke CombsThis Day In History
Kristina HallWriter
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