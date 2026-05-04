Cody Johnson on Drawing the Line Between Genres

As Elaina Smith’s co-host on Backstage Country for a week, Cody Johnson is bringing his perspective and his honesty to the airwaves. One of the thoughtful topics he didn’t shy away from is the conversation about faith and music.

Cody Johnson Surprises Brandon Lake’s Fans

Johnson recently surprised Brandon Lake’s fans by performing their collaboration “When a Cowboy Prays” live in Lake’s Texas show. CoJo shared that he and the “Just Like Heaven” singer discussed country music versus Christian music, particularly his track “Til’ You Can’t.”

The Texas native also admitted how some of his fans tell him how they relate to his song. “I've had a young lady come up to me and tell me that she didn't commit suicide because of this song. I've had a couple say that they were going to get divorced until they heard this song. I've had people say, you know, I haven't spoken to this person in a decade until I heard this song.”

Blurring the Genre Line

When pressed if the song is Christian or country, CoJo rationalizes, “I think that country music and Christian music and then country music and R&B and Rock music and Rockabilly and Bluegrass... They are all kind of cousins of this thing called country music.”

The reigning CMA Male Vocalist of the Year also added that he was a little bit hesitant about the song until they recorded it. “And I looked at Trent Willmon and Jack Clarke, and I went, ‘Oh my gosh. This is going to be huge, and now it's like the pillar in the set. People wait all night long just to say, ‘When is he going to sing this song?’ And it's so cool to watch their reactions when you start the song. I was definitely blessed with this one. That's for sure.”

Listen to the track below.