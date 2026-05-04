Cody Johnson is Back to Full Strength

While guest co-hosting Backstage Country alongside Elaina Smith, Cody Johnson is looking back on a tough moment in his career: his injury that sidelined him for three months. During the show, Johnson opened up about previously suffering a ruptured eardrum, an injury that posed a serious challenge for an artist. Now fully recovered, Johnson shared with Smith about his journey to recovery.

Cody Johnson Recovers from Ear Injury

Johnson revealed that there were still a lot of things happening during his time off. Still, he said it was knowing that the album was done at that point that saved him. He added, “We had made so much momentum out on the road. The part that sucked was not only having to stay still because that's not like my personality at all, and as soon as it happened, they're like, ‘No heavy lifting for x amount of weeks.’”

During this time, he shared that he missed his CoJo championship event in Belton, Texas. “I’m sitting there on the phone, especially during our charity event, helping raise money. I'm on the phone. I felt l was at an office job because I couldn't do anything. And then my son Jaycee was born, and then the holidays. So after the holidays, I'm not joking, I got out of the shower, and I looked in the mirror, and I went, ‘This is not happening.’”

“Hungry to go Back on the Road”

Johnson also admitted to going against his doctor’s orders. “I have gotten lazy. I have sat still too long, and so against doctor's orders, I started hitting the gym and changed my diet to a strict diet of meat, fruit, cheese, and eggs only, just trying to lean up. I'm up to 190 pounds. My size 30 pants are hanging off me. I've done what I need to do, but I think in doing all that, there was this mental fortitude and this mental discipline that kind of kicked in.”

He added, “[It] made me so hungry to go back on the road. In those three months off, I would say that at least a quarter of the songs that are going to be on my new album, coming out June 26, Banks of the Trinity came to me during those three months, so everything happens for a reason.”