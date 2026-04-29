Gavin Adcock Reignites Feud with Zach Bryan: ‘Still Don’t Know How to Treat Fans’

Gavin Adcock and Zach Bryan have a long-standing feud, one that almost became a physical altercation (prevented by a literal fence). The two had been very vocal about their animosity, and after months of silence, Adcock was not able to keep quiet after Bryan’s latest fan interactions received backlash.

Gavin Adcock and Zach Bryan’s Feud

ICYMI, here is a recap of the bad blood between the two country rock stars. Adcock called out Bryan for his treatment of a fan who wanted a picture with the “Pink Skies” singer after his MetLife Stadium shows. The said fan expressed their disappointment on social media, which reached Bryan. The Oklahoma native responded on TikTok, writing, “You’re not entitled after someone plays two and a half hours to a picture or a hello.” He also added the below-the-belt acronym “GOMD,” irking Adcock.

In a past interview, the 27-year-old singer said of Bryan’s behavior, “It wasn’t about not wanting to sign autographs after a show, it’s like letting a 14-year-old kid rant, without saying, ‘get off my d–k.’ You’re bigger than that,” specifically pointing out the expletive Bryan used.

Reignited Feud

Adcock once again criticized Bryan for his treatment of fans. Bryan needed to cut short his April 25 show in Nebraska because of the weather. He apologized to fans on social media and even posted the setlist to show that he’s only cutting six songs. Fans expressed their disappointment, but were very clear that they didn’t blame Bryan.

One fan wrote on X, “Partial refunds need to be given…I know a lot of this was out of your control, but we got half a show. Very disappointing.” Bryan responded with “Karen ahhh tweet.” For context, being called a “Karen” is a derogatory term for someone who is feeling entitled and demanding.

Another fan who was in the same show also voiced their disapproval over Bryan’s response. “What a scum response to a fan who probably waited all night to see you and the opening artists. I paid over a thousand dollars to see this show and waited in my car for over 4 hours. Minimal communication by the stadium and Zach Bryan himself. Ridiculous.” Bryan commented with the same response.

In an Instagram post by Billboard Country about the incident, the comment section was divided. They were fans defending Bryan, who said he can’t control the weather, while others who attended the show said the issues with other concertgoers, like poor signage and having difficulties getting to their seats, are not Bryan’s fault.