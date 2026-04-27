What’s Behind Dylan Scott’s Songs? He Tells All

Elaina Smith’s co-host this week on Backstage Country, is repping the great state of Louisiana. Dylan Scott will be talking about his latest hit, “What He’ll Never Have,” the inspiration behind his songs, and his upcoming tour.

Dylan Scott Hits

‘New Truck’

Smith asked Scott what it’s like to work with HARDY, who is one of the co-writers on the track. The Louisiana native said that he’s still good friends with the “Wait in the Truck” singer. “What's cool about Hardy is through the years and even today, he'll still send over songs he wrote. Whether it's once every two weeks or at least once a month, he's like, ‘Hey, check this song out. Or, hey, check these five songs out.’ I respect that. He came to town as a writer. And then, turn to an artist. He just loves the writing process. And I love when people send me songs. And ‘New Truck’ was one of those.”

The 35-year-old singer-songwriter also admitted to loving “New Truck” since he doesn’t have a lot of break-up songs in his catalog and how different it was. “It was up tempo,” Scott explained. “It felt good. It wasn't like, ‘Oh, I'm heartbroken over here. It's just like, ‘Nah, I just need a new truck.’ It's such a cool take.”

Dylan Scott - New Truck (Official Music Video)

‘My Girl’

“My Girl,” the song that changed everything for him, was released 10 years ago. “So crazy. It makes me feel old.” Scott recalled, “When I wrote this song, I never thought it'd be what it is because there's only one line in this song that's not true to my life. So I'm like, ‘Man, who wants to hear my love story?’ I had guys and girls that was hearing it, and they're my buddies of mine and people at the label, and they're like, ‘You need to release this.’”

Smith asked if he wasn’t feeling the song. Scott clarified, “I was feeling it. Don't get me wrong. I love the song. I was just like, ‘Man, do people really want to hear this? And it was at a time where I don't know if it was the thing. There was other stuff happening in that phase of country music. But we released it, and it started doing what it was doing.”

Dylan Scott - My Girl (Official Music Video and #1 Song)