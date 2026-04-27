What Touring Looks Like for Dylan Scott

Dylan Scott took time off from touring to co-host Backstage Country with Elaina Smith. Scott is currently on his Till I Can’t, I Will Tour, which kicked off on March 12 in Syracuse, New York, and will wrap up on May 30 in Helotes, Texas. While co-hosting, Scott shared with Smith and the listeners what touring looks like for him.

Dylan Scott on Touring

Scott shared that touring in 2026 is good, but 2025 is his best year yet. “We got to do a lot of things, bigger venues, some arenas, which is wild to me. We want to do bigger arenas. We're still building off the momentum of 2025 to hopefully get through 2026 to make 2027 just an even bigger year.”

He added, “What's crazy about our business is no matter what you plan for, no matter what you want or want this to happen, it just takes one song to just change everything real quick. So I kind of hold on to that, ‘Hey, you never know what's going to happen, right?’ But 26 is good. It's just the same as 25. A lot of shows.”

On Posting on Social Media

Smith also asked Scott why he pulled back a little bit on TikTok and if he’s already exhausted from posting on social media. Scott explained, “That was the same time frame of putting the album out and taking a break from writing and releasing music. The same with socials because I just feel like we've been doing it for so long.”

He added, “Social media will wear you out. It's like thinking about, ‘Oh, what should I post? This? Should I not? What should I post?’ And I try my best to just keep it as organic as possible, just what's happening in my life. But it's still a process to do that whole deal. And I did. I pulled back from that.”

Still, Scott knew the importance of social media. “It's such a huge part of what we do. You know, the music's the most important part, but the social media part of it is like, hey, you know, that's where everybody's at. That's where they're looking. That’s where they’re finding this and finding that.”