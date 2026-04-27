Plot Twist: Dylan Scott’s ‘Dying’ Song Is His Wife’s Favorite

During his co-hosting stint at Backstage Country with Elaina Smith, Dylan Scott revealed his wife’s favorite song of his is “What He’ll Never Have,” a song about him dying.

Why Dylan Scott’s Wife Loves ‘What He’ll Never Have’

Smith predicted “What He’ll Never Have” could be another No. 1 for Scott, which he admitted he didn’t want as a single when he wrote it. “I remember starting this song and taking it. I wrote it with my little brother and my tour manager out on the road. I took it to them. I was like, ‘You want to finish this song with me?’ And I never thought it would turn into what it's turned into at all, to the point where I had a little demo of it and had it for weeks, where I even played it for my wife.”

He added, “I usually run everything by her because she’s got a pretty good ear. She looked at me in the car, and she goes, ‘This is my favorite song you've ever written,’” he chuckled. “I kind of took it as an insult because you thought it was a nothing song.”

He further explained, “It's a song about me dying, somebody else can have all my stuff. And I'm like, ‘Hang on a second.’ I've written ‘My Girl’ and ‘Nobody’ and ‘Can't Have Mine' and all the other love songs that's not even released to the world for you, and then this one about me dying is your favorite?”

Scott laughed, “I asked her what's the deal with that? [She said] ‘What woman doesn’t want to hear that? Like, if I die, they can have all the stuff, but they'll never have the love that you have for me.’ And I'm like, ‘Whatever.’ But she was right. It is literally on track to probably be one of the biggest songs I've ever released.”

Fan Reaction

Aside from Scott’s wife, fans also loved the song after he shared it on social media. “The first time I ever took it to social media, more comments by a lot, more likes by a lot.”

The 35-year-old singer admitted that the track did not initially stand out to him, the label, or the management, with comments that it was a song he might have released years ago. Still, he acknowledged that artists "write and record music for the fans.”

Listen to the track below.