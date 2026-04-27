This Week’s Backstage Country Host: Dylan Scott

Backstage Country’s got a brand-new host! Co-hosting Elaina Smith is Dylan Scott, who’s had six number one songs, been nominated for ACM Male Artist of the Year, CMT Music Award winner, and is a full-blown entrepreneur. For a whole week, he will be playing good music and talking about the stories behind his music and his day-to-day life as a country music star.

Dylan Scott on Writing a Song with His Brother and Tour Manager

Scott co-wrote his latest single, “What He’ll Never Have”, with his brother and tour manager. Smith asked him what their reactions were when they found out it went for a single. “They were just beside themselves,” Dylan shared. “It's the first song I ever wrote with them. And I've been watching them. They were writing, they were doing co-writes and really trying. I was like, all right, these guys are, like, taking it serious, so I'm gonna write with them.”

Both his brother and tour manager play guitar for him and are with him on stage every night, seeing the reaction of the audience to the song they wrote. Smith asked him what it was like playing the song live for the first time. “The first time we noticed the crowd singing it,” Scott said. “This was not too long after we teased it. The crowd was just singing the chorus back to us, which is a testament to my fans. Man, they're awesome. But I just remember both of them coming off stage, like, ‘Did y' all see what happened on ‘What'll Never Have?’”

He added, “It's been a fun ride as far as sharing this moment with them. And to be honest, I mean, this is one of those songs that I don't care what happens after this.”

Dylan Scott - What He'll Never Have

On Having Young Fans

Smith and Scott talked about his first hit, “My Girl,” released 10 years ago and how young people approach him and tell him it was their favorite song. “I was in the Bahamas last summer, and I had this kid who was on a senior trip walk up to me. He goes, ‘Bro, are you Dylan Scott? I said, ‘Yeah, man.’ He goes, ‘My Girl's my favorite song.’ I was like, ‘Bro, you was like seven or eight when it came out.’ He goes, ‘I know, and I still love it.’ And I'm like, ‘That's crazy to me.’”

Apparently, it was not the first time a young fan came up to him. “I once had a college graduate come to me and say that she listened to me in elementary school, and I was like, ‘I'm sorry, the math ain't mathin’ in here!’”