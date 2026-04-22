Brandon Lake Surprises Fans by Bringing Jordan Davis for ‘Buy Dirt’ Duet

Brandon Lake is known to collaborate with country music artists. He won a Grammy with Jelly Roll for “Hard Fought Hallelujah.” He also collaborated with Bailey Zimmerman for “Just Believe,” and recently released “The Jesus I Know Now” with Lainey Wilson. He also invited Cody Johnson to sing with him during his Texas show.

Now, the Contemporary Christian singer has invited another country music star to join him on his King of Hearts Tour.

Brandon Lake and Jordan Davis Sing ‘Buy Dirt’

During his tour’s stop at Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina, over the weekend, Lake surprised fans and concertgoers when he was joined on the stage by Jordan Davis.

Lake revealed “Buy Dirt” is an important song to him and his wife. “Brittany and I, we moved out of the city, and my life just started getting really busy. We put an offer on this house, and we had to wait six months till we moved out there. What I didn’t realize is that that land would heal me in ways I didn’t know I needed healing.”

He added, “And me and Brittany played this song every single day, and this became our anthem. And so I wanted you to share it with us.”

The two then performed a stripped-down version of the song with just their guitars.

Favorite Song

Lake shared the moment on social media and captioned it with, “My boy @jordandavisofficial wrote one of my all-time favorite songs, so of course I had to have him come sing it on the KOH tour. ‘Thank the good Lord for it, cause He ain’t makin’ any more of it - so buy dirt.’”