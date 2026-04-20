Russell Dickerson on Being Unapologetically Himself

When Russell Dickerson steps into any room, fans can expect him to be full-on energy, on and off the stage. During his stint co-hosting Backstage Country with Elaina Smith, the 38-year-old singer talked about how he continuously be his unapologetic self in an industry where artists are sometimes expected to be prim, proper, and polished.

On Going Viral

The Tennessee native understands that a lot of people have come to know him because of his viral videos, something that he feels pressured about at times. “It’s just like, ‘What’s next? What’s the next one?’ Keeping it going, which I don't like to succumb to that too much because I do have music to back it up. I'm not just a video guy. And the great part about it, though, the good part is it’s literally the dumbest videos that actually pop off,” which is just him being himself.

He added, “Zero effort. It's me in the kitchen singing Fetty Wap. It's me in a hot tub on the ocean, just freaking ripping, you know, like the dumbest. And I'm like, ‘Okay, great.’ If these are the ones that are popping, that takes zero effort. Sure. It's just me being an idiot. Perfect.”

Russell Dickerson Surprisingly Has a Shy Side

“Shy” might not be the word fans might associate with the “Worth Your Wild” singer, but he admits there were times when he felt shy. “When I'm traveling alone, I feel pretty introverted. Usually, I'm just exhausted, and I'm like, ‘Yeah, we could take a picture, whatever. But usually when I'm traveling, I'm exhausted.”