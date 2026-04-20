This Week’s Backstage Country Host: Russell Dickerson

Elaina Smith’s Backstage Country co-host this week started his career with four consecutive No. 1s, currently on his RussellMania 2026 Tour, and is known to have fun live shows. Russell Dickerson is guest-hosting and is ready to tell stories and talk about music.

Life Lately

Dickerson admitted that he didn’t feel like a different person because of the things that happened to him lately. Still, there are major differences. “It's still me. I'm the same guy, of course, but just I feel like my surroundings have changed.” He added that a lot more people have been recognizing him. “In the last year, it's gotten so much more. What’s funny is it's like people [say to me] ‘Dude, Fetty Wap.’”

For context, Dickerson was referring to the Instagram video he posted about covering Fetty Wap’s songs instead of rehearsing for tour.

“It's bros coming up to me, like, ‘Bro, that video is hilarious. Like, ‘I also make music, you know,’ but they know.” Dickerson chuckled, “It's just a lot has changed, but it’s awesome. It's fun to reach people and just make people smile and make people bring a little joy to somebody's life.”

Russell Dickerson: Viral King

His Fetty Wap cover isn’t the first time Dickerson went viral. He went viral last year with his song and dance moves to “Happen to Me.” He admits his relationship with virality has changed. “I think so, yeah. Because that was the whole point, as we talked about ‘Happen to Me, was poking fun at the ‘you have to have a viral dance to have a hit song.’ So that was my poking fun at that. And it worked. It happened.”

He added, “I guess I was a little kind of jaded or bitter towards the viral nonsense. But I mean, seeing people show up to concerts makes it all worth it because that's what I want. Awards are great. Cool. Record sales are awesome. But I love the live show, performing concerts, touring, RussellMania, that's what I dream about at night. And the fact that the virality brings more people to these shows makes it all worth it.”

Check out Russell Dickerson’s viral dance moves below.