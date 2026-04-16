Luke Combs Plays Rock, Paper, Scissors With a Fan—Mid-Song

Only Luke Combs could turn a full-blown concert into a game night and still not miss a beat, literally. During a recent show, the country superstar did not need to hit pause on his performance for a quick round of rock, paper, scissors with a fan. It’s as wholesome as you would expect from country music’s nicest guy.

Luke Combs is the King of Rock, Paper, Scissors

Talk about multi-tasking talent. During his concert at Iowa State University’s Jack Trice Stadium over the weekend, Combs was in the middle of singing “Where The Wild Things Are” when he started vibing with a fan in the audience and decided to play rock, paper, scissors with him while on stage in the middle of a song.

The fan, @jaden_houser024, shared the video of the wholesome interaction on TikTok. He wrote in the caption, “POV you get to play rock, paper, scissors with the GOAT of country.” Based on the vid, the two tied three times, until the fourth time when Combs won, visibly happy with the victory. The fan swore, “I’ll get my rematch eventually.”

Fan Reactions

Naturally, the interaction endeared Combs more to his fans. One social media user wrote, “What an awesome guy.” Another commented, “This is awesome! Nothing will beat this memory.” One fan also commented on Combs’ vocal prowess, “The way he was playing rock paper scissors and still hit that note. Insane!”