This Day in Country History: April 15

April 15 is not only typically Tax Day but also a significant day in country music history. It has hosted the Academy of Country Music Awards, featured major performances by superstars, and witnessed the birth of twins to Chris Stapleton and his wife.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

The 53rd ACM Awards were held on April 15, 2018, in Las Vegas, Nevada. Big winners included the following:

2018: Jason Aldean won Entertainer of the Year, and Miranda Lambert and Chris Stapleton were named Female and Male Vocalists of the Year, respectively.

Jason Aldean won Entertainer of the Year, and Miranda Lambert and Chris Stapleton were named Female and Male Vocalists of the Year, respectively. 2018: The Vocal Group of the Year award went to Old Dominion, and Lauren Alaina and Brett Young won the New Female Vocalist of the Year and New Male Vocalist of the Year awards, respectively.

The Vocal Group of the Year award went to Old Dominion, and Lauren Alaina and Brett Young won the New Female Vocalist of the Year and New Male Vocalist of the Year awards, respectively. 2018: Chris Stapleton won Album of the Year for From a Room Vol. 1, Sam Hunt's "Body Like a Back Road" won Single Record of the Year, and Song of the Year went to Miranda Lambert for "Tin Man."

Chris Stapleton won Album of the Year for From a Room Vol. 1, Sam Hunt's "Body Like a Back Road" won Single Record of the Year, and Song of the Year went to Miranda Lambert for "Tin Man." 2022: Pop star Harry Styles, known for his hit song "Watermelon Sugar," surprised the audience at the mixed-genre Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Indio, California, by bringing Shania Twain on stage with him. The two sang Twain's "Man! I Feel Like a Woman" and "Still the One."

Pop star Harry Styles, known for his hit song "Watermelon Sugar," surprised the audience at the mixed-genre Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Indio, California, by bringing Shania Twain on stage with him. The two sang Twain's "Man! I Feel Like a Woman" and "Still the One." 2023: Shania Twain, Carly Pearce, and The Wallflowers headlined the Tortuga Music Festival in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. The audience also enjoyed performances by Jameson Rodgers, Dylan Scott, Alexandra Kay, and Tyler Booth.

Shania Twain, Carly Pearce, and The Wallflowers headlined the Tortuga Music Festival in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. The audience also enjoyed performances by Jameson Rodgers, Dylan Scott, Alexandra Kay, and Tyler Booth. 2025: Luke Combs performed to a sold-out crowd for the grand opening of his Category 10 entertainment complex in Nashville for his Big Kickoff Week. Combs partnered with Opry Entertainment Group for his complex that houses restaurants, bars, and spaces for live music with stunning views of the Cumberland River.

Cultural Milestones

From legendary birthdays and milestone performances on April 15 include:

Notable Recordings and Performances

These notable performances occurred on April 15:

2010: Former country singer turned famed pop star Taylor Swift performed in Los Angeles, California, during her Fearless tour.

Former country singer turned famed pop star Taylor Swift performed in Los Angeles, California, during her Fearless tour. 2015: Sugarland's single "It Happens" received a Gold certification from the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA).

Sugarland's single "It Happens" received a Gold certification from the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA). 2018: Carrie Underwood performed for the first time since her injuries and surgery at the ACM Awards. She sang her new song, "Cry Pretty."

Carrie Underwood performed for the first time since her injuries and surgery at the ACM Awards. She sang her new song, "Cry Pretty." 2018: At an ACM Awards after-party at the House of Blues Las Vegas, Blake Shelton sang a duet with his wife, pop star Gwen Stefani.

Industry Changes and Challenges

From births and deaths to cancellations, the country music industry has seen changes and challenges on April 15, including:

2010: The "I Breathe In, I Breathe Out" singer Chris Cagle and his wife, Kay, welcomed a baby girl, Stella. The couple has another child together, Piper.

The "I Breathe In, I Breathe Out" singer Chris Cagle and his wife, Kay, welcomed a baby girl, Stella. The couple has another child together, Piper. 2018: Chris Stapleton won at the ACM Awards but was unable to attend, as he was by his wife's side when they welcomed twins on the same day.

Chris Stapleton won at the ACM Awards but was unable to attend, as he was by his wife's side when they welcomed twins on the same day. 2020: Gary McSpadden died of pancreatic cancer at the age of 77. McSpadden was a faith-based/country songwriter and a member of the Oak Ridge Boys known for penning songs like “Hallelujah Praise The Lamb” and “No Other Name But Jesus.”

Gary McSpadden died of pancreatic cancer at the age of 77. McSpadden was a faith-based/country songwriter and a member of the Oak Ridge Boys known for penning songs like “Hallelujah Praise The Lamb” and “No Other Name But Jesus.” 2021: The group Little Big Town announced the cancellation of their appearance at the upcoming ACM Awards due to band member Phillip Sweet contracting COVID-19.