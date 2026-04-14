Eric Church Forgets Signature Sunglasses During Tampa Show

Eric Church is practically inseparable from his signature sunglasses. In fact, during his 2025 Grand Rapids show, he went “undercover” simply by ditching them, and no one recognized him. So, for him to step on stage without them is a little unusual.

Eric Church Steps on Stage Without His Sunglasses

Making the rounds on TikTok is Church, sans his sunglasses, performing his song “Hands of Time” in Tampa on April 11 for the last stop of his Free the Machine Tour. His background singer, Joanna Cotten, was then seen getting the sunglasses from the crew and handing them to Church, who was seen smiling.

In a previous interview, Church explained the slip-up was because everyone was focused on his injury. “I want to tell you about the s---show that was the last minute of my life before I came through those doors. So, I broke my foot a couple days ago, that's why I'm in a boot.”

He continued, “So as we're going to the stage, everybody's worried about, ‘Did you take Advil?' Yes. ‘Did you do this?' Yes. And then, ‘I don't have my [in-ear monitors], do you have my ears?' Yes, they're here."