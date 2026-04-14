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Eric Church Forgets Signature Sunglasses During Tampa Show

Eric Church is practically inseparable from his signature sunglasses. In fact, during his 2025 Grand Rapids show, he went “undercover” simply by ditching them, and no one recognized him. So, for him…

Yvette Dela Cruz
NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - OCTOBER 19: Eric Church performs onstage during the Medallion Ceremony for the Class of 2025 at Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum on October 19, 2025 in Nashville, Tennessee.

(Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images for Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum)

 (Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images for Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum)

Eric Church is practically inseparable from his signature sunglasses. In fact, during his 2025 Grand Rapids show, he went “undercover” simply by ditching them, and no one recognized him. So, for him to step on stage without them is a little unusual.  

Eric Church Steps on Stage Without His Sunglasses  

Making the rounds on TikTok is Church, sans his sunglasses, performing his song “Hands of Time” in Tampa on April 11 for the last stop of his Free the Machine Tour. His background singer, Joanna Cotten, was then seen getting the sunglasses from the crew and handing them to Church, who was seen smiling.  

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In a previous interview, Church explained the slip-up was because everyone was focused on his injury. “I want to tell you about the s---show that was the last minute of my life before I came through those doors. So, I broke my foot a couple days ago, that's why I'm in a boot.”  

He continued, “So as we're going to the stage, everybody's worried about, ‘Did you take Advil?' Yes. ‘Did you do this?' Yes. And then, ‘I don't have my [in-ear monitors], do you have my ears?' Yes, they're here."  

Broken Foot   

Church revealed during his Jacksonville show that his broken foot was the result of a forgotten suitcase. “I have made it 44 tour dates unscathed. And 48 hours ago – I wish I could give you a better story — I jumped out of bed, I forgot about a suitcase at the end of the bed, and I kicked the s--- out of that suitcase, and I broke my foot. So tonight, what I lack in mobility, I'm gonna make up in passion.” 

Eric Church
Yvette Dela CruzWriter
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