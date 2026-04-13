Kane Brown Talks New Song ‘Woman’ on Backstage Country

Serving as Backstage Country co-host for the week with Elaina Smith, Kane Brown gave listeners a closer look at the story behind his latest single, “Woman.” Released in March, the track has a catchy beat. But behind the foot-stomping tune, the meaning behind the song is what really stands out.

Kane Brown Got a ‘Woman’

Brown shared that “Woman” happened while at a writer’s camp. “We had probably written seven or eight songs that day. When you write that much, eventually you'll get to a blah point, like, your brain's just fried. So I got up, I was on a strict diet, so I had taken my food, and I was warming it up in the microwave, and in that time, I just got to thinking, ‘Man, they talking about girls, but I got a woman.’”

He continued, “And the other writers were sitting in the living room, and I went and told them. I said, ‘Hey, guys, I think I got our next idea.’ And they're like, ‘What is it?’ And I told them that, and they said, ‘Where's this been at?’ And I thought about it a month before, but never wrote it down.” Brown chuckled, “And it was like God had just dropped it in my lap, saying, ‘Don't forget about this idea!’”

Inspired by Wife Katelyn

The Tennessee native recalled that the original idea came to him while he was on his back porch, and his friends were inviting him to go to a bar. “I said, ‘Man, what? Do I look like going out and being y’all’s wingman? Y’all are just going to bring all these girls over!’”

Brown continued, “And I look through my back doors, [which] are glass. So I look through the glass, my wife she's in there, she's in her pajamas, cleaning the kitchen, getting ready for bed. And I was like, ‘Man, y' all are sitting out here talking about girls, and I got a woman.’ When I took it back in, we ended up writing it. And the writers were like, ‘I'm not writing any more music.’ The rest of the day, they're like, ‘This is it. This is our smash.’ And I just knew right then that this was my big song for this year.”

Love Song with a Grown-Up Twist

Brown believes that anybody who’s found their special someone can relate to the track. “I'm really excited for people to hear and hope that they know life isn't about partying and all that. It's about your loved ones around you and your family. That's what life is, just being cool with that [and] you don't have to do something every day. You don't have to go out and party every day. You just got to be loved.”

Give Brown’s new single, “Woman,” a listen below.