Kane Brown is Booked and Busy

When Kane Brown isn’t topping charts or selling out arenas, he’s clearly not the type to sit still. While co-hosting Backstage Country with Elaina Smith, Brown gave fans a peek into what he’s been up to outside of music.

Kane Brown From Stage to Bar Owner

Between touring and releasing new music, Brown has also been dabbling with a couple of side hustles. The 32-year-old singer-songwriter shared what people can expect from his soon-to-open bar in Lower Broadway. “Yeah. So we've actually had this for two years, but instead of just throwing my name on it and saying Kane Brown’s bar, we jumped around to all the bars that were opening and just saw what was working and what wasn't working and then took that back to our bar. It's getting gutted right now. I got to go in, and me and my wife, Kate, who’s] great at interior decorating, we both just picked the finishes that we wanted in there. We're going to have some cool ambient lighting.”

He explained, “The first floor, of course, will have the live band, typical Nashville. And then it's going to just kind of turn towards kind of Miami vibes, which is not anywhere on Broadway, but just a showcase of my music's all over the place. When you get there, I want you to have all the elements of my music in the bar, which I think will be really cool.”

Lights, Camera, Action

The country crooner with the smolder also started dabbling in acting. His most recent acting credit is an appearance on the pilot episode of 9-1-1: Nashville. Brown chuckled, “My team's probably got something to do with it. You know, they just say, ‘Do you want to do this?’ And I say yes or no. But yeah, hopefully more in the future.”

However, fans might be a little disappointed because it seems Brown is more interested in being behind the camera. “Hopefully, my real goal, because acting's hard, man. It takes a lot of your time. I would kind of like to be the director. You know, I would like to write the stuff and write the scripts. My favorite thing is catching small things. I want to do the jump scares in movies, or even in my music videos. If a door is open, this is just a random thing, like if the door is open and then it's closed in this scene, I'm like, ‘Hey, don't forget that door was open.’ So make sure you catch that. Small things like that. I'd love to do that. It'll drive you crazy. But yeah.”

Check out Kane Brown in the 9-1-1: Nashville trailer below.