Kane Brown Explains Why His Songs Hit So Hard

When Kane Brown sits behind the mic, you know you’re getting more than just good country music; you’re getting stories. And during his recent co-hosting stint on Backstage Country alongside Elaina Smith, he did exactly that: shared the stories behind his chart-topping collaborations to deeply personal tracks.

Kane Brown Hits

“What Ifs”

Before sharing the story behind his hit duet “What Ifs” with friend Lauren Alaina, Brown revealed a piece of good news: they’ll be recording a new song together. He recalled trying to get her on the track. “I was trying to get a song with her for a while when I first came into the industry. And then when I got my record deal, I told the writers, I said, ‘Hey, I got a friend that's gonna come sing on this with me.’ And they're like, ‘Okay, cool.’ And they didn't know who at all, so she walks in for the first time, and it was Lauren. They're like, ‘Oh, your best friend's Lauren.’ And so she jumped on the song.”

He added, “We had huge success with it. It's a diamond single now and wouldn't wanted it with anybody else. But now, a decade later, she just asked me to do another song with her for her record. So we're gonna have a song coming out together as well.”

Kane Brown - What Ifs (Official Video) ft. Lauren Alaina

“Lose It”

Brown shared that he tried new writers with “Lose It.” He shared, “It was Will Weatherly, and you'll have to check me on this, but Will Weatherly, Chase McGill, and I believe it was our first together. And this is, like, the first song that I don't feel like I had control over writing it, if that makes any sense. So, I just trusted the writing process and came out to be a No. 1. It's so fun to play live. My bands, you know, they rock, rock it out even more. It's become a fun part of our set.”

Kane Brown - Lose It (Official Video)

“Bury Me in Georgia”

Despite the song’s somber theme, Brown admitted it’s one of his songs that they love playing live. “This song is rocking. We love playing it live. My band kills it. But, yeah, I'm from Fort Oglethorpe, Georgia, and that's where I would love to be, you know, whenever it's my time. I remember being on the bus and riding that, and I got cold chills a couple times just because how personal it is. And, yeah, it's definitely one of the fan favorites.”

Kane Brown - Bury Me in Georgia (Official Music Video)