This Week’s Backstage Country Host: Kane Brown

Kane Brown is this week’s guest host on Backstage Country! For the whole week, he will be talking with Elaina Smith about the stories behind his songs, life on the road, and being a girl dad. Fans and listeners will get the chance to learn a different side of one of country music’s biggest stars.

Plans for the Spring and Summer

Smith asked Brown what his plans are for spring and summer. Brown said he is set to appear at several music festivals this year. “Not really touring for my own shows, just festivals. And then 2027, we’re working on a big tour. I say big tour, I mean, the biggest I’ve ever done.” He revealed, “I want to do something that's not been done in country music when it comes to production. I want to bring dancers in. I want to dance. I just want to have a good time and just really step up and show people how creative my mind can be.”

Kane Brown on Parenting Three Kids

Brown, who has been married to Katelyn, also known as Kate, since 2018, shares three children with her, with their youngest child, a son, born in 2024. When it comes to being a father to three kids while juggling his career, he revealed that not much has changed. “It hasn’t really changed much. My wife’s amazing. Our nanny is awesome. And of course, our kids are just very well behaved. But it’s been nothing but honestly, just pure joy.”

However, according to him, getting ready to leave the house is a different story, something every parent can relate to. “Every time we leave, I feel like we’re packing up the whole house. I will say that’s probably the hardest part.” He chuckled, “I mean, bags on bags on bags. I’m like, ‘Our kids do not need all of this!’ But Kate’s just really good at having everything we need out there. She’s a great mom.”

On Being a Girl Dad

Being a father to two girls, the “Woman” singer shared how much he’s learned being a girl dad, especially now that Kingsley, their eldest, started being interested in girly things. “She’s already trying to put makeup on, and everybody keeps buying her makeup, I have to give everybody a dirty look,” Brown said exasperatedly. “She knows it, too! She’ll look at me and grin and then dance. She’s such a good dancer, it’s kind of crazy. But she’ll do some dances at six years old. I’m like, ‘I don’t want you dancing like that.’”