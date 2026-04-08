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Ella Langley Shares Disagreement with Her Label Over ‘You Look Like You Love Me’

Gearing up for the release of her highly anticipated second album, Dandelion, Ella Langley looks back on her breakout single “You Look Like You Love Me,” and how she fought with her label…

Yvette Dela Cruz
Ella Langley performs on the Chevy Riverfront stage during day four of CMA Fest 2025
Photo by Danielle Del Valle/Getty Images

Gearing up for the release of her highly anticipated second album, Dandelion, Ella Langley looks back on her breakout single “You Look Like You Love Me,” and how she fought with her label to record the track the way she wanted it to.  

Ella Langley Records ‘You Look Like You Love Me’ How She Wants It  

In a recent interview, the “Choosin’ Texas” singer revealed she had a disagreement with her label on how to record her breakout single, “You Look Like You Love Me,” her duet with country crooner Riley Green.  

The 26-year-old singer recalled, “Everyone told me that song was not going to work. They were all like, ‘What?’ After we cut it, [the label] was like, ‘We really think you need to go back in and sing these verses.’ I was like, ‘I’m not singing it.’ And they were like, ‘You need to sing it.’”  

The verse her label was referring to was the opening one, something Langley was adamant about recording her way: spoken, in the style of classic country songs from back in the day.  

She added, “I just fought ‘em really hard on it. They were like, ‘This is going to be the worst-performing song on the record.’”  

“I Believe In It”  

Langley proved them wrong with the single, which climbed to the top of country charts, entered the all-genre Billboard Hot 100, and won numerous major country music awards.  

Langley said, “I didn’t know what it was gonna do, but I believed that it was different. I believed it was something that made me smile, and I enjoyed singing it, and like I said, once I put my mind to something, if I go in and cut something, it’s because I believe in it.”  

In case you missed it, listen to Langley and Green’s chart-topping duet below. 

Ella Langley (feat. Riley Green) - you look like you love me (Official Video)
Ella LangleyRiley Green
Yvette Dela CruzWriter
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