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Justin Moore on Chasing the Dream from Day One

Nineteen years in any industry is no small feat, but in country music, it’s especially impressive. Justin Moore, while co-hosting Backstage Country with Elaina Smith, reflected and recalled how everything started for him.   Justin…

Yvette Dela Cruz
Justin Moore performs onstage for The Final Nashville Show - A Tribute To Ronnie Milsap at Bridgestone Arena
Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images

Nineteen years in any industry is no small feat, but in country music, it’s especially impressive. Justin Moore, while co-hosting Backstage Country with Elaina Smith, reflected and recalled how everything started for him.  

Justin Moore Looking Back at Where It Started  

Moore admitted, “It's mind-blowing. I mean, it really is. My dad went to the show with me. Well, my son and my dad went to a show with me a couple of days ago, and he and I were just discussing, like, ‘Can you believe we're even having this conversation?’ I think you got to be ridiculous. If you were me moving to Nashville, knowing, literally, like, one person, it would be ridiculous of me to have thought that this would be happening.”  

He added, “I mean, you know, your thought is that, ‘Man, I just hope I get a record deal.’ And you're like, ‘Man, be cool to have one hit.’” He chuckled, “You know, I can go back home and play anywhere, and I'll be that guy. And then you're like, ‘Well, I might as well get another one. And you look up, and this is our 19th year to do this, which is just crazy.”  

Feeling Grateful  

Moore knew who to credit for his more than a decade-long career. “Clearly, the fans, obviously, all the people at the label and management teams busting their tails on your behalf. Even when you're hard to get a liner out of or whatever it may be, they're still out there busting their tail for you.”  

He added, “Country radio has been my lifeline because I've rarely been on TV. The award shows just basically act like I don't exist. And so, I always had radio, though. I always had y’all.”  

Get to know Justin Moore by visiting his website and following his socials. 

Justin Moore
Yvette Dela CruzWriter
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