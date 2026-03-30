How Justin Moore Found the Perfect Duet Partner in Priscilla Block

During his co-hosting gig with Elaina Smith on Backstage Country, Justin Moore opened up about his song, “You, Me, & Whiskey”, which he did not intend to be a duet. That was until he heard Priscilla Block sing.

How Justin Moore Met Priscilla Block

Moore recalled the first time he met Block. “I want to say we were in Chattanooga or maybe somewhere in Carolina. I forgot. I think it was Chattanooga, but it's neither here nor there.” He remembered meeting her during the meet and greet, and when everybody else performed, it was her turn.

He said, “She plays a song. Crowd goes berserk, and I’m like, ‘Dang. That was a good song, well written.’ I’m like, ‘She’s got something,’ and every song was like that. I mean, she just stole the show. So, I went up to her after the show was over, and I said, ‘Look, I don't know if there's anything I can ever do for you, but I'm a fan, and if I can ever do anything for you, please don't hesitate to give me a text or call or whatever.’”

A Collaboration That Just Clicked

Moore didn’t think about that interaction with Block for quite some time, until he was completing the tracks for his seventh album, Stray Dog, and he came across the song “You, Me, & Whiskey.”

The “If Heaven Wasn't So Far Away” singer recounted, “I don't remember the circumstances, but it was obviously, to me, a duet. And she was fresh on my mind from the show where we had met, and it may have been a couple months later or something. And I said, ‘I wonder if she’d do it,’ because I liked her voice a lot, and she just had a glow about her. I mean, you know how she is. She's just infectious. She's [a] sweet person, but a lot of fun. I love her boyfriend, too. He's awesome.”

Moore said they called Block, and she was in. “Before you know it, it's a big hit for us, and so we had a blast. We really got to know each other well the day we shot the video. And ever since then, we've been like brother and sister.”

Watch the music video below for “You, Me, & Whiskey,” Moore and Block’s duet.