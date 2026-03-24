Luke Combs Opens Tour with Record-Breaking Vegas Crowd

Luke Combs had a busy weekend. After dropping his latest album, The Way I Am, on Friday, March 20, and on Saturday, March 21, he kicked off his My Kinda Saturday Night Tour in Las Vegas. The tour opening was nothing short of spectacular; it also broke attendance records.

Luke Combs Drew in 70,000+ Fans

In an Instagram post, Allegiant Stadium announced that Combs broke the record attendance when 70, 921 fans flocked into Allegiant Stadium on opening night. The previous record was 70, 482 for last year’s boxing event, Canelo Álvarez vs. Terence Crawford.

Aside from breaking records for the stadium, it was also the largest indoor crowd in Nevada history. He also surpassed Super Bowl 58 in February 2024 (61,629) and any Raiders home game. His opening night attendance even outnumbered other popular artists who performed in the past at Allegiant Stadium, such as Ed Sheeran, Taylor Swift, the Rolling Stones, Korean superstar group BTS, Beyoncé, Metallica, and fellow country music star, Morgan Wallen.

Speaking of Wallen, a country music fan commented, “That’s what happens when you don’t price people out of tickets @morganwallen. Best show ever @lukecombs.” This follows the backlash Wallen received after his tour tickets went on sale because of the high ticket prices.

A Regular Guy

In an interview before the big night, Combs shares how he managed to stay a regular guy, despite topping charts and selling out shows. “For me, it’s the people I surround myself with. My personal assistant is my best friend from middle school. My manager? I’m the first guy he ever managed, and he’s the first manager I ever had.”