Luke Combs Talks About Keeping His Concert Tickets Affordable

In a time when fans are complaining that concert tickets can cost as much as a short vacation, flights included, Luke Combs is out here doing something different: trying to keep things affordable.

While expensive concert tickets, skyrocketing resale tickets, and bank-breaking VIP packages have become the norm, Combs is making a stand.

Luke Combs Stands up For His Fans

In a recent interview, Combs, who is scheduled to go on tour, said that he didn’t want fans shelling out a lot of money just to see him in one of his live performances, noting that if it weren’t for them, he wouldn’t be able to do what he loves most, making music.

He also shared that offering affordable tickets hasn’t caused him trouble just yet. “If I have, I don’t know, to be honest. No one’s come up to me and been like, ‘Hey, man, I don’t like that you provide affordable tickets to your fans.’ That would sound insane, saying that. I’m certain there maybe are people that are like, ‘Hey man, I’m kind of lining my pockets here. I don’t know that that’s happening. I would imagine it probably is.”

'I Live a Very Simple Life'

The North Carolina native also admits that he lives a very simple life despite being one of the most well-known country music artists. “I live a very simple life. I really do, within the scope of what I do, of course. The most normal life I can live doing what I do.”

He added, ”Ultimately, my kids, my friends, my family, my job, those are the things that I derive my self-worth and my happiness from, not from having money.”

Combs clarified that having money is not a bad thing; however, he feels indebted to his fans: “They are the reason that I’m here. They’re the reason that I get to do my job. There is no show without them. There are no records without them. There’s no nothing without them. My kids don’t eat without them. I don’t have a car without them. My life is … They are my boss, ultimately.”

Aside from acknowledging he wouldn’t be without his fans, he also let them know it’s his privilege to play for them. “I would let the crowd know it’s like, ‘Hey, when you’re at a show, you’re not here to see me. I’m here to play for you. That’s my job. I’m doing my job tonight. You don’t get to see me. I get to play for you.’”