This Week’s Backstage Country Co-Host: Ella Langley

Elaina Smith’s Backstage Country co-host this week is none other than Ella Langley! Langley’s on a winning streak with her “Choosin’ Texas” single topping three charts. During her gig co-hosting the show, the doe-eyed singer talks about her upcoming album, Dandelion, and the accompanying tour.

The Cool Connection Between 'Hungover' and ‘Dandelion’

Langley shared that, while talking to her makeup artist Chris Baer, who was prepping her for the “you look like you love me” music video shoot, she realized the connection between her two albums Hungover and Dandelion.

She told Baer that she had written a song called “Dandelion” in 2023 and said how cool it would be to name an album after it. “I played it for him. And after the song finished, he goes, ‘Well, did you know that a dandelion tea can be a natural detox for your liver?’ And then, this cartoon light bulb comes off over my head. I'm like, ‘Oh, my gosh. Coming after a record called Hungover, that makes all the sense in the world. So pretty much when I made that connection, right there, sold on it. And from there, I mean, I kind of knew what I wanted it to be about. I knew I wanted it to be about Alabama. I knew I wanted it to be a little more personal to me.”

Writing the ‘Dandelion’ Album

Langley shared that she had fun writing the songs for the upcoming album. “Every one of these songs felt so good to write, so fun. I thought a lot about the live show for this record. I mean, that's been my big goal the whole time. I do all this so I could play the shows I love. My second love is writing the songs, recording them, but my favorite thing in the world is playing shows.”

Langley also believes Dandelion is more mature than Hungover. She explains, “I would say it's more mature than Hungover in the way it feels a little more womanly. Like, I've hit that mark where I'm like, ‘Wait a minute. I kind of feel like a woman.’ I hit 26. Something feels a little different.”