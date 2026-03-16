Ella Langley Talks About Her Latest Hits

Backstage Country’s co-host for the week is someone who's won four ACM awards, four CMA awards and is currently one of the most talked about country artists. For a whole week, Ella Langley will tell Elaina Smith and the listeners the stories and inspirations behind her songs.

Ella Langley Hits

'Dandelion'

Ella Langley - Dandelion (Official Visualizer)

Smith asked Langley why the upcoming album is named after the song “Dandelion.” Langley revealed, “I've had this song for a while. I wrote it in 2023. I think I wrote it with Joybeth Taylor, Brett Tyler, and Austin Goodloe. But it was up for contention on Hungover, and everyone liked it, but I don't know, it just didn't fit on Hungover. So I pulled it off Hungover, and I just thought it was a little more where I wanted to go conceptually, musically, for the next record, as much as I could know about it, barely at that time.”

She added that during the shoot for the music video, “you look like you love me,” her award-winning duet with Riley Green, she suddenly thought of the song. “It was our first day back on the job. We're on this tour bus. It's moving around like hot tools flying all over my face. And I was like, ‘I have this song called Dandelion. I thought it'd be a cool title for a record.’ I don't know why, I just thought it to be cool out of nowhere.”

'Be Her'

Ella Langley - Be Her (Official Video)

The song that only took them 30 minutes to write, Langley said that “Be Her” was inspired by the woman that she strives to wake up and be every single day. She admits truthfully, “Do I always win that war? No. You know, sometimes I wake up hungover, and that's just because I had a good night.”

Smith and Langley also discussed Langley dancing in the music video. She admitted to having freestyled some of her dancing. “That was so much fun. There were two takes. They put the camera up, and I just freestyled for whatever.”

She added, “And the thing is, it's like, ‘Who cares who's watching?’”