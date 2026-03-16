Ella Langley on the Success of ‘Choosin’ Texas’

Backstage Country’s Elaina Smith didn’t miss the chance to ask co-host Ella Langley about her hit song “Choosin’ Texas.” She made history as the first woman to simultaneously lead the Billboard Hot 100, Hot Country Songs, and Country Airplay charts, achieved only by three artists before her: Shaboozey, Post Malone, and Morgan Wallen.

Chart Topping ‘Choosin’ Texas’

Smith acknowledged the massive success of “Choosin’ Texas” and how it made country music history. “This genuinely has shocked me to my core,” Langley admits. “I was talking to Miranda [Lambert] the other night. I mean, this is groundbreaking territory for all of us, all the writers on the song, everyone included. And it's just crazy to see how many different people love this song, and why they love this song.”

Ella Langley the Dancing Queen

Smith admits how she loved that there is many dancing videos set to “Choosin’ Texas,” which according to Langley is the big theme for the record. “There’s a groove to every one of these songs. You can feel a movement. I grew up dancing, and I correlate dancing and music and color, and all those things. They're all kind of in the same pot for me. So, I wanted to represent that on this record.”

Smith asked Langley if she did any competitive dancing, to which the Billboard 2026 Women in Music Powerhouse Awardee replied, “I did. High school dance team. State. Twice!”

She added, “I did some ballet as a kid.” She chuckled, “But the leotard thing was not for me.” Langley admits she missed dancing but still feels fortunate to be able to dance on stage. “Every show I let loose a little more.”

Watch the music video for “Choosin’ Texas” below.