Thomas Rhett and Niall Horan Pair Up for Stadium Shows This Summer

If announcing that he is going on a 20-city tour this summer is not enough for Thomas Rhett, he also revealed that he will be doing stadium shows with Niall Horan. It’s the country pop crossover we were not expecting this year.

Thomas Rhett Teams Up with Niall Horan

Rhett and Horan announced that they will team up for two stadium shows this summer, one in Tennessee and the other in Pennsylvania. Longtime friends will both perform at Hersheypark Stadium in Hershey, Pennsylvania, on July 18 and at Geodis Park in Nashville, Tennessee, on July 19. Kashus Culpepper and Emily Ann Roberts will open for them.

TR said in a statement, “Niall and I have been buddies for nearly a decade now, but one thing we’ve not done yet is officially tour together. There’s nothing I love more than being on the road alongside longtime friends—it’s going to be a blast for us and the fans.”

Horan added, “When TR brought up the idea of doing these, I immediately got so excited just thinking about it. We’ve been friends for ages, and it just makes perfect sense.”

What’s Next for Them?

Finding the time to do the shows together is good news for the fans since both artists have a lot on their plates right now. Aside from being a father to a new baby, Rhett has also been busy creating new music with his father, Rhett Akins, who has not released any new projects for the past few years. He is also set to headline a new tour this summer, THE SOUNDTRACK TO LIFE TOUR and will also provide support to Morgan Wallen and Luke Combs shows.