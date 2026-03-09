Ashley Cooke On Her Creative Process

Ashley Cooke, on her gig as Backstage Country’s Elaina Smith co-host talked about her creative process, going to LA to write, and her "new sonic era."

Ashley Cooke and Her 'New Sonic Era'

Before the release of her latest album Ace, the “Over When We’re Sober” singer revealed how she's often asked about when she would release new music. “I feel like I've been getting asked that question this last year. Honestly, the last two and a half years since my debut album came out, I've been working night and day to get the next record out. But I wanted to take my time, I really did. I didn't want to create something that sounded just like my first record and then put that out and just call it something different. I wanted it to really enter into a new sonic era, and that's what I've done.”

She revealed, “I have a new producer named Dann Huff. He is literally incredible. He's really opened up my mind to a lot of different sonic things.”

On Going to LA to Write

Cooke also shared that she went to LA to write songs for the new album: “There's a lot of incredible writers out there that I've gotten to work with, like this guy named Boy Matthews, who's amazing, and Cleo, and After Hours. I went out there for two days, and then something came up that I had to leave LA, so it was all very sporadic.”

She added, “But I've just had a lot [of] fun writing with new people, with new collaborators, with new different artists. I can't say much about all that yet, but exciting, exciting stuff, and it just feels like a lot of. A lot of full circle moments, like people that I've looked up to for a long time, that I have gotten to now collaborate with and create with. And so it's been very fun.”