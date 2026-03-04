Morgan Evans Recalls Dealing with Online Hate After Divorce from Kelsea Ballerini

Dealing with divorce is hard, especially if you’re doing it under public scrutiny, like what Morgan Evans experienced. Evans was married to fellow country music artist Kelsea Ballerini from 2017 to 2022. When the two parted ways and released their version of the story via hit songs, Evans released “Over for You,” while Ballerini dropped a whole EP, Rolling Up the Welcome Mat. Fans chose sides.

Morgan Evans on Dealing with Trolls

In a recent interview, Evans shared that he experienced all the stages of grief while dealing with the online hate after the split. “You go through all the stages of grief with it, right? Like, ‘Oh my God,’ and then you get kind of angry,” Evans admitted. “Dealing with an online kind of vitriol is almost a skill you have to learn, or some techniques you have to learn for that.”

He added, “I didn’t come to this realization quickly or immediately, but in my case, it didn’t feel like it necessarily had a lot to do with me. I think maybe I was presented or made out to be or became an archetype for any guy that had done any woman wrong during that period of time. And some of the stuff was just like, ‘What is this? That didn’t even make sense.’”

Solid Advice

The Australian singer also revealed a friend’s advice, which helped him deal with life post-divorce. “‘There’s only two ways you can deal with this. You need to go and say everything as loudly as you can and be as honest as you can, or you just need to go away, don’t say anything, and live your best life.’”