Luke Bryan Shares His Experiences During His ‘Country Song Came On’ Tour

Smith asked Bryan how his Country Song Came On Tour has been. Bryan replied that it has been a blast: “What I love is just how instantaneous feedback from the fans is these days. When I wake up the next morning, and it’s all on TikTok, and you see people going ‘Gotta go catch Luke show’ and all that stuff. All the positivity of getting to still do this and play in front of 20,000-seat crowds. I mean, I think that every year I get to look at my show and how I want to build it, and then pick from the songs that I want to do that year. This year, I love the songs we got in the set, and I love that.”