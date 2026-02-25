Brooks & Dunn Announce Dates for NEON MOON TOUR
Country music duo Brooks & Dunn will be hitting the road soon with their NEON MOON TOUR this year. The pair will also bring a roster of supporting acts.
Brooks & Dunn to Go on Tour
Kix Brooks and Ronnie Dunn will have a busy year ahead of them. Aside from headlining their own tour, they will also join Morgan Wallen on tour as his supporting act and will be performing at several festivals.
NEON MOON TOUR kicks off on September 10 in Evansville, Indiana, and will wrap up on October 9 in Fort Worth, Texas, with several stops across U.S. cities. Brooks & Dunn made the announcement over social media. Their supporting acts, including Tucker Wetmore, Caylee Hammack, Kaitlin Butts, and Angie K, all wrote in the comment sections their excitement to tour with the pair.
The duo wrote in the caption, “NEON MOON TOUR 2026 We’re hittin’ the road and bringing the party with us… @tuckerwetmore, @davidleemurphy, @cayleehammack, @kaitlinbutts, @willowavalon, and @officialangiek!
Pre-sale starts: Wednesday, Feb 25 – 10AM local
On sale: Friday, Feb 27 – 10AM local
See y’all under the neon...”
‘NEON MOON TOUR’ Dates
If you want to watch Brooks & Dunn perform live, check out their dates and venues.
- September 10: Ford Center, Evansville, IN
- September 11: Ameris Bank Amphitheatre, Alpharetta, GA
- September 12: Bridgestone Arena, Nashville, TN
- September 17: The Huntington Center, Toledo, OH
- September 18: Charleston Coliseum, Charleston, WV
- September 19: Riverbend Music Center, Cincinnati, OH
- September 24: Clarkston, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre
- September 25: Acrisure Amphitheater, Grand Rapids, MI
- September 26: Resch Center, Green Bay, WI
- October 1: Paycom Center, Oklahoma City, OK
- October 2: Morton Amphitheater, Kansas City, MO
- October 3: Vibrant Arena, Moline, IL
- October 8: Cajundome, Lafayette, LA
- October 9: Dickies Arena, Fort Worth, TX