Brooks & Dunn Announce Dates for NEON MOON TOUR

Country music duo Brooks & Dunn will be hitting the road soon with their NEON MOON TOUR this year. The pair will also bring a roster of supporting acts.

Brooks & Dunn to Go on Tour

Kix Brooks and Ronnie Dunn will have a busy year ahead of them. Aside from headlining their own tour, they will also join Morgan Wallen on tour as his supporting act and will be performing at several festivals.

NEON MOON TOUR kicks off on September 10 in Evansville, Indiana, and will wrap up on October 9 in Fort Worth, Texas, with several stops across U.S. cities. Brooks & Dunn made the announcement over social media. Their supporting acts, including Tucker Wetmore, Caylee Hammack, Kaitlin Butts, and Angie K, all wrote in the comment sections their excitement to tour with the pair.

The duo wrote in the caption, “NEON MOON TOUR 2026 We’re hittin’ the road and bringing the party with us… @tuckerwetmore, @davidleemurphy, @cayleehammack, @kaitlinbutts, @willowavalon, and @officialangiek!



Pre-sale starts: Wednesday, Feb 25 – 10AM local



On sale: Friday, Feb 27 – 10AM local



See y’all under the neon...”

If you want to watch Brooks & Dunn perform live, check out their dates and venues.