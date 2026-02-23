On ‘Cloud 9’: Megan Moroney Welcomes Her Next Era

Goodbye blue, hello pink! Megan Moroney is officially in her Cloud 9 era. The Georgia native stepped in as Backstage Country guest co-host alongside Elaina Smith. For the whole week, she will pull back the curtain on her latest album.

Megan Moroney Talks About Her Latest Album

Cloud 9 is Moroney’s third studio album, and it includes what fans had been hoping for: a collaboration with Ed Sheeran. She said, “I’m just so excited. I hate keeping secrets. I wanna tell my fans every aspect of my life always.”

Collaborating with Kacey Musgraves

Aside from Sheeran, Moroney also collaborated with Kacey Musgraves for a track featured in the album. The “Am I Okay?” singer admitted that Musgraves’ album, Same Trailer Different Park, encouraged her to write her own songs: “I couldn’t believe that her voice was so good, and she was so clever, and it was so emotional. I was just in awe of her work since day one.”

She added, “The album was basically done. My management was like, ‘Hey, is there anything we could maybe put out requests for? Is there anything that would make this album even more special to you?’ I was like, ‘Well, ‘Bells and Whistles’ kind of sounds like it could have been on Same Trailer Different Park, so I would like to see if maybe Kacey wants to sing background vocals.”

Moroney chuckled, “This is a total Hail Mary, though. I knew that she’s probably gonna be like, ‘I’m too busy,’ or maybe working on something, and she wouldn't have the time. So, I was like, ‘I’m not gonna get my hopes up, but why don’t we just ask?’ I even take it as a compliment when artists ask me to be on their songs. Even if it doesn’t work out with timing or whatever, I'm still like, ‘Oh, cool.’”

Fortunately, Musgraves was down to do it. “It’s such a compliment that someone like her didn’t change a syllable, she didn’t change a word, she didn’t change the song. She sang it exactly how it was. That’s just like the Super Bowl for me.”