Dierks Bentley Reveals How He Picks His Tour Openers: ‘These Are People That I Wanna Go Watch Their Show’

Dierks Bentley headlined several tours throughout his career. He’s also been an opening act for other artists. Now that he’s about to embark on another headlining tour, he shared the simple criteria he follows when choosing which acts to bring with him on the road.

Dierks Bentley Goes 'Off the Map' in 2026

Aside from providing support to Luke Combs for his My Kinda Saturday Night Tour, Bentley is also busy preparing for his Off The Map Tour, kicking off on June 12 in Rogers, Arkansas and wrapping up on July 18 in St. Augustine, Florida. He will be joined by Ricky Skaggs with his band Kentucky Thunder, Kaitlin Butts, Cole Goodwin, Owen Riegling and Mountain Grass Unit.

In an interview with Variety, the Arizona-born musician revealed how he chose his tour openers. “I love live music and don’t get out to go see as much as I would like to, so I always try to pick tour mates who I love and want to watch over and over again,” he admitted. “It’s great for the fans, but also selfishly for me.” He added, “I wanna go watch their show, maybe drink a beer with, before or after, or who inspire me or are heroes. This year is an eclectic mix of people, but all folks I’m hugely respectful of.”

Check out Bentley’s tour dates and venues below.

June 12: Rogers, AR (with Ricky Skaggs & Kentucky Thunder and Owen Riegling)

June 13: Kansas City, MO (with Ricky Skaggs & Kentucky Thunder and Owen Riegling)

June 25: Bonner, MT (with Mountain Grass Unit and Cole Goodwin)

June 26: Airway Heights, WA (with Kaitlin Butts and Cole Goodwin)

July 02: Colorado Springs, CO (with Ricky Skaggs & Kentucky Thunder and Cole Goodwin)

July 09: Gilford, NH (with Ricky Skaggs & Kentucky Thunder and Kaitlin Butts)

July 10: Bridgeport, CT (with Ricky Skaggs & Kentucky Thunder and Kaitlin Butts)

July 11: Canandaigua, NY (with Ricky Skaggs & Kentucky Thunder and Kaitlin Butts)

July 16: Wilmington, NC (with Ricky Skaggs & Kentucky Thunder and Cole Goodwin)

July 17: Charleston, SC (with Ricky Skaggs & Kentucky Thunder and Cole Goodwin)

July 18: St. Augustine, FL (with Ricky Skaggs & Kentucky Thunder and Cole Goodwin)

