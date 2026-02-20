Jelly Roll on Reading Bunnie Xo’s Memoir: ‘It Was Rough’

Grammy-winning country singer Jelly Roll shares his reaction to reading his wife Bunnie Xo’s newly released memoir Stripped Down: Unfiltered and Unapologetic. He admitted that reading through the pages of his wife’s story was “rough” since it reminded him of the pain and hardships they faced in the past.

Jelly Roll Reacts to Wife’s Memoir

During the season finale of Netflix’s Star Search, Roll told PEOPLE Magazine his reaction to Bunnie’s unfiltered recollection of their life together. “It was rough at times just for me to read it. You know what I mean?” the rapper admitted. We went through a lot of pain and having to go through it together, but reading the whole book and seeing where it ended at is really touching.”

Still, the “Need a Favor” singer is more proud than ever of Bunnie’s courage in sharing her truth. “I'm just proud of her for telling her story so unapologetically. I mean, she talks about everything fearlessly, from domestic assault to sexual assault. I'm just proud of her. She's so brave.”

Bunnie Xo’s New Memoir

Released on February 17, Bunnie’s memoir revealed many intimate details about her life before meeting Roll and their eventual relationship. The podcaster has been involved in toxic relationships, was a sexual abuse victim, and had an abortion when she was a teenager.

The memoir also covered the beginning of their relationship when she was still working as an escort. Bunnie wrote it was the first relationship she had where her partner fully accepted her for who she is, “It was the first relationship where my boyfriend didn’t want to change me — and I didn’t want to change him either.”