Luke Combs Is Leveling Up: Category 10 Is Opening Its Third Location

When country fans think of Luke Combs, they likely picture sold-out stadiums, chart-topping hits, and a songwriter who’s always penning hits. In fact, he’s about to release his sixth studio album, The Way I Am, with 22 tracks. But over the past couple of years, Combs has also been quietly building something else, a rapidly growing business venture.

Luke Combs the Businessman

Aside from being busy with the upcoming release of The Way I Am and preparing for his My Kinda Saturday Night Tour, Combs’ hospitality business is also expanding. His country-themed bar and entertainment venue, Category 10, is about to hit a major milestone: its third location, this time in sunny Orlando, Florida.

The first location in Nashville and its upcoming second location in Las Vegas, the Orlando venue will be right in the heart of the entertainment district, CityWalk at Universal Orlando Resort.

Why Orlando?

Combs said of the third venue, “I have a line in my song ‘1, 2 Many,’ ‘there’s no stopping me once I get goin’. Well, I guess you can say the same about Cat 10 now.”

He explains, “I know Orlando is a worldwide destination spot, so I’m super pumped and humbled that we’re getting to open a location there. My wife is from Florida, so we’re both super excited about this. I am glad to be bringing our brand of first-class service and awesome tunes to the Sunshine State.”

The North Carolina native announced the new location on his Instagram post. The caption reads, “The forecast is in… Category 10 is coming to Orlando. Set to open in late 2027, Category 10 Orlando will sit right in heart of Orlando Universal’s CityWalk. Get ready for live music, free line dancing, Carolina-style eats and more! You won’t want to miss this.”