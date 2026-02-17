Lainey Wilson Creates Unforgettable Night for Young Cancer Patient

During a recent stop on the Australian leg of her Whirlwind World Tour, Lainey Wilson paused her high-energy set to create an unforgettable moment for one very special fan. As part of a segment in her show, Wilson crowns one lucky audience member as her “Cowgirl of the Night.” At her Brisbane concert, that honor went to a brave young girl named Tessa.

A Moment Bigger than Music

Tessa was diagnosed with Stage 4 neuroblastoma in 2023. After years of treatment, the family found out that she relapsed and not only did the cancer return, but it was spreading. After finding out Tessa’s a big Wilson fan, social media personality Samuel Weidenhofer gave the young fan tickets to see her. Tessa met Wilson backstage, where she gave the young fan a matching Charlie 1 Horse cowboy hat, but the CMA Entertainer of the Year’s sweet gesture did not end there. She also crowned her “Cowgirl of the Night.”

Wilson said, “There’s a lot of cowgirls here tonight, but I met a very, very special cowgirl. She is one of the toughest little girls that I have ever met.”

Lainey Wilson Helps Tessa Recite the Mantra

Wilson also said while having Tessa on stage, “Tessa, if anybody’s got a heart like a truck, it’s you." She then asked her to repeat after her, “I am beautiful, I am smart, I am talented, I can do anything, [and] I am Cowgirl of the Night!”