What Love Means to The Band Perry Now

When Kimberly Perry and Johnny Costello of The Band Perry pulled up a chair to co-host Backstage Country with Elaina Smith, the conversation naturally drifted to a topic they’ve sung about since day one: love.

The Band Perry on Love

After experiencing so much in life, Smith asked Perry if she still sees love sweetly and innocently. She says, “Yeah, I think love, when it's true love, it's childlike in some senses, in the sense that it's trusting, it's pure. Whether you've been in bad relationships before that it brings you right back to all of those, like, I always call them, like, teenage feelings of what you hope love is gonna be.”

She added, “And it’s so cool to now get to play ‘All Your Life’ on stage with Johnny, who's, of course, my husband and baby daddy, and to know that I didn't know you [referring to Johnny] when we put this song out, but I get to sing it to you every night now. And it was sort of manifesting him with your little jars of sand, your tux and bow tie and all these things.”

Performing ‘All Your Life’ Live

Since it's one of their soft and innocent love songs, Smith asked the duo what the vibe is like when they play “All Your Life” live. The pair said, “This is a big hand wave song for us. It’s like everybody gets your hands up in the air. And it's just a really sweet song together.”

They explained, “You can always pick out the best friends and the couples in the crowd, too. You know, they enjoy that moment together. All the different kinds of relationships that are just sweet and lovely.”

Listen to the song below.

The Band Perry - All Your Life (Official Music Video)