The Band Perry on the Anthem That Took on a Life of Its Own

When The Band Perry dropped by Backstage Country to co-host with Elaina Smith, they looked back on one of their fan-favorite hits, “Done.” And if you thought “Done” was just a breakup song, the duo says otherwise.

The Band Perry on ‘Done’

Smith asked Kimberly Perry and Johnny Costello of The Band Perry if they had already heard a million stories about the unhealthy relationships and situations people have given up because of the song.

With lyrics that goes, “Mama always told me that I should play nice / She didn't know you when she gave me that advice / I'm through, with you / You're one bridge I'd like to burn / Bottle up the ashes, smash the urn,” it’s no surprise that some fans and listeners found the courage to finally show their toxic partners the door.

The duo shared, “I'll never forget we had just put ‘Done’ out. It had just come out on country radio, and we played a festival that weekend. There was a spotlight operator, this woman who came up to us after the show, and she was like, ‘Thank you so much. Y' all just encouraged me to divorce my husband.’”

Kimberly chuckled, “I was like, ‘Well, I hope you gave it every shot before this was the final period done. But, you know, happy to encourage you to do what you feel like you need to do.’ And it's just been such a fun song to be a part of. We actually close our set with ‘Done,’ Cause why could you not? Cause you're done. We're done.”

Written by Neil and Reid Perry

Kimberly recalled the day she asked her brothers, Neil and Reid, to write something. She says, “I'm gonna go into another room and write something today. Then those boys wrote ‘Done.’ I was so jealous.”

She explains, “Sometimes it'd be like that. Songwriting is such a numbers game, and usually we hang together in the band. But that one day, that fateful day, I'm like, ‘It wasn't written for me, right?’”

In case you haven’t heard the song yet, listen to it below.

The Band Perry - DONE. (Official Music Video)