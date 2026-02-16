The Band Perry: A New Chapter, A New Sound

The Band Perry steps into the co-host seat on Backstage Country alongside Elaina Smith for the whole week! With the duo back in action and releasing new music for the first time in nine years, they'll reminisce and share stories behind their hits.

The Band Perry Hits

'If I Die Young'

The song, which made a significant contribution to country music history, was notably with Kimberly Perry as the first female artist to solo-write a diamond-certified country song. Perry recalled, “I just remember this was very much like a diary entry when I was in my little bedroom in East Tennessee, little bit of a younger girl than I am now.”

She added, “I have done even some therapy on, like, ‘Why did I write this song on that particular day? To try to even understand it? I really do feel like God just came in that room when I was writing that day, and he was like, ‘I'm gonna give you this gift that’s gonna change your life, and it's gonna be there for the lives of those who've maybe walked through a loss.’”

Perry explained that the song started to mean different things to different people. “I always call it ‘the gift that keeps on giving’ because every night we play it, it gives something different, she says. “Some nights, it's a party, and everybody is jumping up in the air, and we're singing it all at the top of our lungs. Sometimes it's a heavy moment, and we feel played it at celebrations of life and those sorts of things. So I do go back to that moment. I just am really grateful that I was listening, that I was available for this song to come on that particular day in East Tennessee.”

'Better Dig Two'

Perry and Johnny Costello, who are married in real life, share that the song hits differently now that they’re a married couple. Johnny agrees, “In The Band Perry, we like to just drive those love songs right off the cliff. It's like, ‘till death do us part’ is for quitters.”

Kimberly echoed the sentiment. “Exactly. He knows I'm gonna follow him far into the afterlife.”

