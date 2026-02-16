This Week’s Backstage Country Co-Host: The Band Perry

Elaina Smith’s Backstage Country co-hosts are back with their first new single in nine years. Repping the great state of Mississippi, The Band Perry is back with “Psychological.”

Nine Years Later

Kimberly Perry and Johnny Costello of the Band Perry share their excitement. “We're so excited. We've written a lot for this new project that we're working on. We’ve listened to a lot of songs from some of our favorite songwriters in Nashville, and ‘Psychological’ felt like the song that we had to lead season two, this brand-new charge, this brand-new season of the band Perry with.”

Perry quipped, “I feel like it's a psycho girl love song. And that's kind of what everyone knows me for, which is so on brand.” She chuckled, “I do feel like this one is evolved, though, because we're not out here trying to kill a man. And ‘Psychological,’ this is just like, are we devoted? Are we deluded? We are delusionally devoted. And there's a fine line between those two things.”

Teasing Songs

The duo explained that they have already been teasing “Psychological” live. “We actually have been already teasing it out live because you like to try these songs out and see how they feel.” Perry and Costello also opened up about how much fun they’ve been having performing the track live. They pointed out that it’s written in 6/8 time, making it a waltz, which fans can sway and dance along to.”

Listen to "Psychological," The Band Perry’s first single in nine years below.