Thomas Rhett Shares Loss of Hearing in One Ear

Thomas Rhett shared in a recent interview that he’s beginning to experience hearing loss in one ear, which prompted him to get hearing aids, something he didn’t expect to experience at 35 years old.   A…

Yvette Dela Cruz
Thomas Rhett performs on stage during 2025 CMA Triple Play Awards at The Fisher Center for the Performing Arts on April 29, 2025 in Nashville, Tennessee.
Terry Wyatt / Stringer via Getty Images

Thomas Rhett shared in a recent interview that he’s beginning to experience hearing loss in one ear, which prompted him to get hearing aids, something he didn’t expect to experience at 35 years old.  

A Candid Health Update  

The country crooner candidly revealed how he’s kind of going deaf in one of his ears. Since the loss of hearing is noticeable enough to affect his everyday life, and of course, being a country music superstar who makes his living singing and performing, he needed to be able to hear clearly in both ears. He started wearing hearing aids. But after wearing them for a week, he admitted that their house suddenly seems louder, something his wife Lauren Akins found amusing.   

Finding the Humor 

Rhett joked that, since they don’t have a nanny or babysitter, he's been begging to hit the road and play some shows, wherever they are, even if it’s for a child’s birthday party, as long as it’s a three-day event.   

Expecting the birth of their fifth child, Rhett’s world might be louder. Their household is already chaotic as it is with four daughters: Willa Gray, Ada James, Lennon Love, Lillie Carolina, and their two new puppies. However, Rhett is still grateful and considers the upcoming addition to their family a miracle and a gift.  

Catch Thomas Rhett on the road as a supporting act for Luke Combs on the My Kinda Saturday Night Tour. 

Thomas Rhett
Yvette Dela CruzWriter
