‘Noah Kahan: Out of Body’ Documentary to Premiere on Netflix this Year

Noah Kahan’s rise in popularity was nothing short of inspiring. If you’re wondering how a Vermont native became a TikTok darling, we’re getting a front-row seat to his story. Netflix is set to premiere Noah Kahan: Out of Body, an intimate documentary chronicling the singer-songwriter’s life.

What Noah Kahan: Out of Body is About

The documentary will focus on Kahan’s life after the success of his 2022 album, Stick Season. After touring and shooting to fame after living a life of obscurity, viewers will see how Kahan will deal with the changes in his life. The documentary will also see him return to his hometown and family.

Director Nick Sweeney said of the project, “When we started filming, I had no idea what we’d capture, only that Noah was determined to be honest about everything, especially the messy bits.” Sweeney, known for documentaries Santa Camp and AKA Jane Roe, also described Kahan’s state of mind during filming. “He was in a strange in-between moment, caught in the collision between almost surreal fame and a quieter inner world he’d tried to keep offstage. What we captured over the course of a year surprised me — moments that were thrilling, terrifying, [and] hilarious, often all at once. I’m so excited to partner with Netflix to invite viewers worldwide into Noah Kahan’s head as his world shifts beneath his feet.”

‘The Great Divide’