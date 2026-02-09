Zach Bryan Invites Christian McAffrey of the San Francisco 49ers to Madden Bowl Performance

Zach Bryan delivered an unforgettable performance at the EA Sports Madden Bowl 2026. Aside from his usual country-rock act that fans love, he brought in a surprise guest. Christian McCaffrey, star running back for the San Francisco 49ers, hopped on stage to support Bryan by playing the piano, delighting fans with his surprise talent.

A Headliner Change

What made the performance even more unexpected is how it all came together. Luke Combs was originally set to headline the Madden Bowl at San Francisco’s Chase Center. One of the most anticipated pre-Super Bowl festivities, Bryan needed to cancel his appearance one day before the event.

EA Sports announced via Instagram that Combs would not be performing alongside Gavin Adcock, LaRussell, Stephen Wilson Jr., and Teddy Swims. Bryan was tapped as his replacement. “Luke has to hold it down at home with a new one on the way,” the EA Sports announcement read. “All love for Luke and his family.”

Combs also said in a statement to fans expecting to see him: “So sorry to miss y’all at Madden Bowl, but family always comes first. Have a great time.” The “song title” singer and his wife, Nicole, who are parents to two boys, Tex Lawrence and Beau Lee, are expecting their third child at any time.

Zach Bryan Thanked McCaffrey

Bryan took to social media to express his gratitude to McCaffrey, “thank you to my brother @christianmccaffrey filling in on keys tonight...We love ya always!” The Oklahoma native went on, “Thank you to @easportsofficial and @eamaddennfl for having us!”