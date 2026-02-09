Jason Aldean on Touring, Travel, and Fans Around the Globe

From February 9 to 13, Jason Aldean will take over Backstage Country as Elaina Smith’s co-host. For a whole week, the country music superstar will share stories from the road, giving fans a peek behind the curtain of life on tour and the realities of being one of country music’s biggest performers.

Touring Early This Year

Aldean revealed that he usually heads south for the winter. But for this year, he will start 2026 touring. “We're getting ready to go to Australia in mid February for, I don't know, almost three weeks. So we're going to be there and I think a lot of it was kind of getting back early, trying to do some warm up shows to get ready for that run.”

He explained, “We typically don't really get going until after July 4th and then we kind of hammer down through the fall. And this year we just decided to go back and do a few weekends early in the year to get ready for Australia. We'll take a little break when we get back from Australia and then hit it again after July 4th like we would normally do anyway. And we'll probably end in September versus October or something like that. But. But yeah, we definitely went out a little earlier this year than normal. We've already had to cancel one show or postpone one show because of the weather. So I'm like, ‘Oh, yeah, I forgot. This is why we don't tour this time of year now.’”

Jason Aldean on Having Australian Fans

Aldean also talked about how amazing it was to have Australian fans. “They're country music fans.” He chuckled, “They're rabid about it. You know, they treated us really well over there and supported all, all the shows. They were amazing.”

He added, “So this time we're going to New Zealand first to do a few shows there and then going to go to Australia and do a run over there and really just kind of try and open that market up a little bit more for us and give us another place, another avenue to go play shows. And I feel like they're kind of hungry for it over there. They've been asking, so. So we're excited to go over there and get to play some shows.”