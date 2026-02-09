Inside the Hits: Jason Aldean on the Making of His Songs

From February 9-13, Elaina Smith’s co-host is country music royalty, Jason Aldean! Aldean has had 30 No. 1 hits, eight No. 1 albums, won seven ACM Awards, including three consecutive Entertainer of the Year awards, and is the only country act in history to top the all-genre Billboard 200 Chart four times in a row. All week long, he’ll be sharing what life is really like as a country music superstar, plus a peek into his creative process and the inspiration behind his hits.

Jason Aldean Hits

'How Far Does a Goodbye Go?'

Smith pressed Aldean on what made him decide to make “How Far Does a Goodbye Go?” his next single. “You know, the funny thing about this song is that the guys wrote this for the next album,” Aldean admitted. “And we, kind of already had the songs for what would be the Songs About Us record. We had the songs we were going to go in and cut. It was a done deal. That was the album.”

He continued, “And they came in at the last minute, go, ‘Hey, we wrote this thing. It's not for this record, but we think it'll be cool for the next album.’ As soon as I heard it, I'm like, ‘No way we're sitting on the song for the next couple of years!’” He chuckled, “Like, ‘Not a chance. This thing's too good.’ It was just one of those songs. Immediately when I heard it, I felt like lyrically it's what I do, really well written and just something that I felt like we kind of needed. It was a type of song that we needed that we haven't done in a while.”

Jason Aldean - How Far Does A Goodbye Go (Official Music Video)

'Whiskey Drink'

Aldean admitted that “Whiskey Drink” was one of his favorite songs from his 2023 album Highway Desperado. “From the moment I heard it and honestly, I think it came in on the same session that we had a song called ‘Whose Rearview’ was on.” He shared, “ It was just, to me, those two songs kind of set the tone for that whole album. They were two of the first songs that came in and really kind of set the tone for that record. And so right off the beginning, I mean, it was one that I was excited about.”

Jason Aldean - Whiskey Drink (Official Music Video)